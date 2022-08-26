In an untoward incident that took place at platform no. 2/3 of Andheri Station, one lift got faulty at around 19:30 hours. According to reports, approximately 10-15 people were present in the lift. "It was restored at 19:50 hour by Electrical staff," Western Railway CPRO said.

Maharashtra | On platform no. 2/3 in Andheri Station one lift got faulty at 19:30 hrs. Approx 10-15 people in the lift, it was restored at 19:50 hour by Electrical staff: Western Railway CPRO — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

