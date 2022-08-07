The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an "Orange" alert for Maharashtra for the next five days with intense spells of heavy rains over parts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra. Taking to Twitter, K S Hosalikar, Head-IMD Pune said that the weather bureau has issued a 5-day severe weather warning for Maharashtra. Hosalikar also urged people to be careful along the river. Heavy rain alert has also been issued for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts.

Check tweet:

📢 7 August.🌧☔ IMD ने महाराष्ट्रासाठी 5 दिवसांच्या तीव्र हवामानाच्या चेतावणी दिल्याने कोकण आणि मध्य महाराष्ट्राच्या काही भागांमध्ये मान्सून जोरदार (vigorous) होण्याची शक्यता. कृपया दररोज अद्यतने तपासा. काही ठिकाणी पुरजनक परिस्थितीची शक्यता. नदीकाठच्यांनी सावध प्लीज काळजी घ्या pic.twitter.com/taJzTRifaj — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 7, 2022

Orange alert issued by IMD:

Heavy #rain days ahead for Mumbai, Thane & Palghar. Orange alert issued by IMD. #Mumbairains pic.twitter.com/c8kmuUsL3s — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) August 7, 2022

