A total of 18 MLAs -- 9 each from the BJP and Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde -- will be sworn-in as ministers at a grand ceremony in Mumbai today. BJP MLAs set to get cabinet berths include Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Girish Mahajan, Suresh Khade, Radha krishna Vikhe Patil, Ravindra Chavhan, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Vijaykumar Gavit and Atul Save. From the Sena camp, Dada Bhuse, Sandeepan Bhumre, Uday Samant, Tanaji Sawant, Abdul Sattar, Deepak Kesarkar, Gulabrao Patil, Sanjay Rathod and Shambhuraje Desai will take the oath.

#MaharashtraCabinet | Nine BJP leaders and nine Shiv Sena leaders to take oath today in the state cabinet expansion, in Mumbai

