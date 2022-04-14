Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated by the Jain community to observe peace, harmony and to spread the teachings of Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. As India celebrates the festival of Mahavir Jayanti, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, and other politicians across India on Thursday extended greetings on the occasion of the Jain festival.

President Ram Nath Kovind Tweeted:

सभी देशवासियों, विशेषकर जैन समुदाय के लोगों को महावीर जयंती की शुभकामनाएं। भगवान महावीर अहिंसा की साक्षात प्रतिमूर्ति थे। उन्होंने मानवता को सत्य और अपरिग्रह की शिक्षा दी। मेरी कामना है कि उनके सिद्धांतों पर चलते हुए, हम वैश्विक शांति तथा पारस्परिक सद्भाव के लिए कार्य करें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2022

PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings:

Mahavir Jayanti greetings to you all. We recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir, especially the emphasis on peace, compassion and brotherhood. pic.twitter.com/CyKPtNPKZi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2022

Rahul Gandhi Wishes on Occasion of Mahavir Jayanti:

Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #MahavirJayanti. May the teachings of Lord Mahavir inspire all to walk on the path of truth, peace and harmony. pic.twitter.com/qnfKKfQH0S — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh:

महावीर जयंती के अवसर पर समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। भगवान महावीर का विचार और दर्शन सिर्फ़ भारत ही नहीं पूरे विश्व के लिए कल्याणकारी है। भगवान महावीर का आशीर्वाद आप सभी पर बना रहे, यही मेरी मंगलकामना है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 14, 2022

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari:

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Tweets:

जैन धर्म के 24वें तीर्थंकर भगवान महावीर जी के जयंती पर्व की समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। भगवान महावीर जी का जीवन सम्पूर्ण मानव समाज को सत्य, अहिंसा, अस्तेय और अपरिग्रह के सुपथ पर चलने एवं प्राणि मात्र की सेवा हेतु प्रेरित करता है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 14, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM, Tweeted:

भगवान महावीर जयंती के अवसर पर आप सभी को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 14, 2022

