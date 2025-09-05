Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar has come under fire after a viral video showed him purportedly pressuring a woman IPS officer to halt action against illegal soil excavation in Solapur’s Karmala taluka. Sub-divisional police officer Anjana Krishna had reached Kurdu village to act on complaints of illegal ‘murrum’ excavation when clashes broke out. In the video, local NCP worker Baba Jagtap is seen calling Pawar and handing his phone to Krishna. When she asked him to call her directly to confirm his identity, Pawar allegedly lost his temper, saying, “Main tere upar action lunga.” He later made a video call, sternly instructing her to stop. The NCP defended Pawar, with leaders insisting his remarks were misinterpreted and meant to pacify workers, not shield illegal activity. However, the clip has sparked widespread criticism on social media. Will Sharad Pawar Join Hands With Ajit Pawar? NCP (SP) Leader Refutes Rumours, Says ‘Will Never Support BJP-Led Alliance’.

Ajit Pawar’s Viral Video With Woman IPS Officer Triggers Row

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)