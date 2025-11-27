A call-centre employee was brutally murdered late at night on Wednesday, November 26, in the Malad Police Station limits of Mumbai. Police said the youth was attacked with a sharp weapon and stabbed several times, dying on the spot. The suspect has been detained and is being questioned, while investigators work to establish the motive behind the killing, according to Mumbai Police. Mumbai Shocker: Byculla Police Register Case Against Delivery Boy for Sending Obscene Messages to Woman.

Youth Stabbed to Death in Mumbai's Malad

A call-centre youth was murdered late at night in the jurisdiction of Mumbai’s Malad Police Station. The victim was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed multiple times, leading to his death on the spot. The accused has been detained and is being interrogated, and police… pic.twitter.com/r89itGha9Z — IANS (@ians_india) November 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

