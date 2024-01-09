Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Tuesday, January 9, inaugurated a new airport in the state. As per news agency ANI, Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Malkangiri Airport today. The Odisha CM also took to X, formerly Twitter, to share details on the airport's inauguration. "Glad to inaugurate #MalkangiriAirport, a dream come true for people of the district which has now been placed on the #aviation map of the country," he said. Naveen Patnaik also said that the airport adds a new chapter in Malkangiri's transformational journey to further accelerate the pace of trade, tourism and commerce. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to Inaugurate Jagannath Puri Heritage Corridor on January 17.

Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Malkangiri Airport

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Malkangiri Airport today pic.twitter.com/KqGAtb8Wyz — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

Dream Come True for People of Malkangiri

Glad to inaugurate #MalkangiriAirport, a dream come true for people of the district which has now been placed on the #aviation map of the country. The airport adds a new chapter in #Malkangiri’s transformational journey to further accelerate the pace of trade, tourism and… pic.twitter.com/LOLpXDwUYD — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 9, 2024

