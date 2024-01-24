West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffered a minor injury after a car suddenly entered her convoy on Wednesday, January 24. The officials said the car driver had to press emergency breaks, which caused the accident. Mamata Banerjee Rides Pillion Video: West Bengal CM Enjoys Scooter Ride During 'Sampriti Rally' in Kolkata, Video Surfaces.

Mamata Banerjee Accident

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers injury after her car halts suddenly to avoid collision with vehicle: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 24, 2024

