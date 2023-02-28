Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, the tainted ministers of the Delhi government, on Tuesday resigned from their posts in the state cabinet. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accepted their resignations. Sisodia is currently in CBI custody till March 4 in connection with alleged involvement in Delhi Liquor Policy Case. Manish Sisodia, deputy CM of Delhi, has been in charge of 18 ministries, including the health portfolio of Satyendar Jain, who has been in jail for 10 months. Manish Sisodia To Remain in CBI Custody, Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain AAP Leader's Plea Against His Arrest.

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain Resign as Delhi Ministers

Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resign from their posts in the state cabinet; CM Arvind Kejriwal accepts their resignation. pic.twitter.com/rODxWkSoc9 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

