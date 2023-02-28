Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear the bail plea of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. He was rather suggested to move to the High Court. The CBI has arrested him in connection with the excise policy case. The bench observed that because of the incident that occurred in Delhi, Sisodia could not come to the apex court directly as he has his remedies before the trial court and the Delhi High Court. Manish Sisodia Sent To CBI Remand Till March 4 in Delhi Excise Policy Case.

SC Refuses Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea

SC refuses to entertain Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's plea against his arrest by CBI, suggests him to move High Court. pic.twitter.com/P5jh8UmsNJ — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

