Manoj Jarange-Patil, a Maratha quota activist, ended his 17-day hunger strike on Monday, February 26. However, four young people will embark on a "chain fast" on Tuesday, carrying on the agitation until the Maharashtra government begins granting Kunbi caste certificates to individuals with the required documents, enabling them to receive reservation benefits. The day before, Patil intensified his criticism of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, charging him with attempting to undermine the push for Maratha quota under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) umbrella. Maratha Quota Issue: Curfew Imposed in Ambad Tehsil of Jalna Considering Law and Order Situation in View of Agitation by Activist Manoj Jarange Patil.

Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Ends 17-Days-Long Hunger Strike

#WATCH | Jalna, Maharashtra | Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil broke his 17-day-long fast earlier this afternoon. He says, "I will be in the hospital for a day or two and then visit each village to meet the members of Maratha community." pic.twitter.com/Ru2TSxFzsv — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

