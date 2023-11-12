A massive fire broke out at a firecracker market in Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) Mathura on Diwali. Reports said that fire department officials took hours to reach the spot. In the massive blaze, 15 people received serious burn injuries. Videos of the mathura fire have surfaced on social media showing shops turned to ashes due to the blaze. Four people are in critical condition and undergoing treatment in hospital. Further details are awaited. Ghaziabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in a Scrap Warehouse, Two Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Mathura Fire

मथुरा ➡मथुरा में पटाखा बाजार में लगी भीषण आग ➡आग लगने से पटाखा बाजार में मची भगदड़ ➡आग की चपेट में आने से 15 लोग झुलसे ➡आग में झुलसे 4 लोगों की हालत बनी गंभीर ➡एक दर्जन बाइकें आग में जलकर खाक हुई ➡पटाखा बाजार में आग से बचाव के साधन नहीं थे ➡आतिशबाजी के बाजार में… pic.twitter.com/fcc4ZzR0lC — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) November 12, 2023

