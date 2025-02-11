A scuffle at the renowned Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura left three people injured after priests reportedly beat up devotees attempting to offer prasad. The incident, which took place on Monday, February 10, was captured on CCTV and later went viral on social media. The video shows the priests physically assaulting the devotees while they waited to offer prayers. One victim alerted temple authorities and the police, leading to a swift response. In response to the viral video, police registered a case at the Vrindavan police station, and two individuals were detained. The incident has sparked outrage, with legal action now underway. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Mathura: Elderly Devotee Collapses and Dies While Waiting in Queue To Offer Prayers at Banke Bihari Temple, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Banke Bihari Temple Scuffle: Video of Priests Assaulting Devotees Goes Viral

A video of a scuffle inside the #MathuraTemple premises has surfaced online. The scuffle reportedly broke out at #Mathura’s famous #BankeBihariTemple. Reports suggest that three people were injured in the scuffle that broke out on Monday. The video of the incident was recorded… pic.twitter.com/GMdqS0Ga9W — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 11, 2025

Police Detain Two After Devotees Assaulted in Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple

