Days after clashes erupted between police and locals in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a stern warning on Saturday, asserting that any disruption to law and order would face strict punishment. Speaking at a ‘Viksit UP’ event, his remarks appeared aimed at cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, who had called for a protest supporting the “I Love Muhammad” campaign. Tauqeer was taken into custody, with further legal proceedings underway, Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya said. Adityanath criticised the public gathering, saying, “Yesterday, a Maulana forgot who is in power in the state…we made it clear there would be neither a roadblock nor a curfew.” The CM highlighted that since 2017, no curfew has been allowed, emphasising UP’s commitment to development and law enforcement. 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Row: Bareilly Cleric Tauqeer Raza Arrested Over Campaign Which Led to Violent Protests in Uttar Pradesh, Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody.

Full Speech of Yogi Adityanath

The Times Of India द्वारा लखनऊ में आयोजित Viksit UP Vision-2047 कॉन्क्लेव में...@timesofindia https://t.co/4H7eThMnMm — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 27, 2025

