Central Railway will operate a Mega Block on Central Line on Sunday, April 16 for the maintenance and repair of rail tracks. The block will be in place on Matunga-Mulund up and down lines from 11.:05 am to 3:55 pm. The block will also be in place on the Harbour line on Sunday. Accordingly, Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11:16 am to 4:47 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10:48 am to 4:43 pm will remain suspended. Meanwhile, there will be no blocks on the Western, Urban, and Transharbour lines.

Mega Block on April 16:

