Raigad, April 15: At least 10 passengers were killed and 15 more injured when a private bus with around 30 persons fell into a ditch on the Mumbai-Pune Highway, here this morning, officials said.

The accident occurred near the Borghat stretch of the highway and the bus hurtled down several metres into a ditch.

Search and Rescue Operation Underway

At least 15 passengers were injured and they have rushed to a hospital in Khopoli even as more casualties are feared. Further details are awaited.

