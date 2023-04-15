Raigad, April 15: At least 10 passengers were killed and 15 more injured when a private bus with around 30 persons fell into a ditch on the Mumbai-Pune Highway, here this morning, officials said.

The accident occurred near the Borghat stretch of the highway and the bus hurtled down several metres into a ditch. Mumbai Road Accident: Woman Out for Morning Walk Hit by Speeding Car at Worli Sea Face, Dies (Watch Video).

Search and Rescue Operation Underway

VIDEO | "At least 13-14 people were found dead. Search and rescue operation are still underway," says a rescue official. The private bus was going from Pune to Mumbai when it fell into the gorge near Shingroba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway. pic.twitter.com/CiyMixjaPU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 15, 2023

At least 15 passengers were injured and they have rushed to a hospital in Khopoli even as more casualties are feared. Further details are awaited.

