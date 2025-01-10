Western Railway has announced a five-hour Mega Block between Santacruz and Goregaon stations on Sunday, January 12, 2025. The block, scheduled from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, will affect both UP and DOWN Fast lines. It is part of essential maintenance work involving track repairs, signalling upgrades, and overhead equipment servicing. During the block, all Fast line suburban trains will be diverted to the Slow line between Goregaon and Borivali, causing delays. Several train services will also be cancelled, and some on the Harbour Line will terminate at Goregaon instead of Andheri or Borivali. Western Railway urged commuters to plan ahead and check for real-time updates. The maintenance aims to improve safety and enhance the overall travel experience for passengers. Bengaluru Power Cut: Parts of City To Witness Power Outage on January 11 Due to BESCOM Maintenance Work, Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

Mumbai Mega Block

