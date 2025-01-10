Bengaluru, January 10: Bengaluru residents are set to experience a planned power outage on Saturday, January 11, as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) undertakes emergency maintenance work. The outage, scheduled from 10 AM to 5 PM, will last approximately seven hours. The maintenance is being carried out by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) at the 66/11 kV IISc substation in Malleshwaram’s C6 sub-division.

BESCOM has advised residents and businesses in the affected areas to prepare for the disruption, emphasising that the maintenance is crucial for improving the city’s power distribution network and preventing future breakdowns. Delhi Weather Update Today, January 10: Over 100 Flights Delayed As Dense Fog Hits Operations at IGI Airport (Watch Video).

The areas set to be impacted include Malleswaram, MD Block, Vyalikaval, Swimming Pool Extension, Kodandarampur, Ranganathapura, BHEL, IISc Brain Center, Ambedkar Nagar, Yeshwantpur Pipeline Road, LN Colony, Subedrapalya, Diwanara Palya, KN Extension, Yeshwantpur 1st Main Road, HMT Main Road, Model Colony, Sharif Nagar, and nearby localities. Rajasthan Weather Update: Minimum Temperature Rises to 3.3 Degrees Celsius From 1.1 Degrees Celsius; Rain and Hailstorm Alert Issued.

This planned outage follows another disruption on Friday, January 10, when power was cut from 10 AM to 3:30 PM due to maintenance at the 66/11 kV Well Cast Substation. Areas affected included Ravindra Nagar, Prashanath Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Air Force Jalahalli West, and key commercial zones like KSRTC Bus Stand, Volvo, Wipro Velcast Factory, ITC, and Avery Dennison.

BESCOM has assured consumers that such maintenance efforts are aimed at enhancing reliability and minimising power outages in the future. Residents are encouraged to plan their activities accordingly.

