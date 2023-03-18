The Central Railway will carry out a mega block on central lines for maintenance and repair works on Sunday, March 19. The block will be in place from 10:55 am to 3:55 pm on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vidyavihar up and down lines. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly. In a relief to Mumbaikars, no block will be carried out on Western, Harbour lines on Sunday. Video of Man Drinking Alcohol Inside Luggage Compartment of Mumbai Local Train Goes Viral, Police Ask GRP To Take Action.

