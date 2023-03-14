A video of a man allegedly drinking alcohol inside the compartment of a local in Mumbai is going viral on social media. The video was shared by Twitter user S¥NDICATE, who asked the Mumbai police if drinking is allowed inside the local trains in the city. The 18-second video clip shows a man sitting inside the luggage compartment of the local train consuming alcohol, which is wrapped in a plastic bag. As the video moves further, the man is seen talking on the phone as he continues to consume alcohol. Other passengers present in the compartment seem to be unperturbed by his behaviour. The user also said that the incident took place while he was traveling between Wadala Road and Panvel station. PDA in Mumbai Local Train: Old Video of Couple Kissing, Romancing Inside Train Compartment Goes Viral Again.

Man Drinks Alcohol in Mumbai Local Train:

Dear Mumbai police 2 day ago I travel in local train. This incident happened in vadala road to Panvel station Kya train me drink karna allow hai vo bhi sab ke saamne Iske upar kya action legi Mumbai police @MumbaiPolice @neuzboy @NeonMan_01 pic.twitter.com/gwg8xN7r41 — S¥NDICATE (@s_ndicate) March 13, 2023

