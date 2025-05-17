Mumbai local train commuters on Central and Harbour lines will face disruptions due to a scheduled mega block on Sunday, May 18, 2025. On the Central Line, fast services between Thane and Kalyan will be diverted to slow lines from 10:40 am to 3:40 pm, causing a delay of around 10 minutes. Harbour Line services between Vadala Road and Mankhurd will remain suspended from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Special trains will run between Mankhurd and Panvel. Passengers can use alternate routes via Thane-Vashi/Nerul. No blocks are planned on Transharbour, Uran, or Western lines. Commuters are advised to plan travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience. Weather Forecast Today, May 17: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Mega Block on Sunday, May 18

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)