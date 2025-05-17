On Saturday, May 17, 2025, several major Indian cities are expected to experience varied weather conditions. Delhi remains under a heatwave warning with temperatures likely to touch 42°C, while Kolkata will also face sweltering heat around 37°C. Mumbai may witness thunderstorms in the morning, followed by partly sunny skies. Bengaluru and Hyderabad are both likely to see afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms, bringing brief relief from the humidity. Chennai will remain hot and cloudy, whereas Shimla is expected to have hazy sunshine. Residents are advised to stay updated on weather alerts, especially in areas under heatwave warnings or rain forecasts.

Mumbai Weather Today, May 17

Delhi Weather Today, May 17

Chennai Weather Today, May 17

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 17

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 17

Kolkata Weather Today, May 17

Shimla Weather Today, May 17

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)