Local train services in Mumbai on Diwali 2023, Sunday, November 12, are likely to be affected as the railways have announced a mega block in the city. As per the notice issued by Railways, there will be a mega-block on Central Line's Up and Down slow lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyabihar station. The mega block will be between 10.55 am to 3.55 pm. There will be no block on Transharbour, Uran and Western Line on the day of the Diwali festival. However, there will be a mega block of five hours on the Harbour Line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Chunabhatti/Bandra station from 11.10 am to 4.40 pm. Diwali and Chhath Puja Festival 2023: Central Railway to Run 500 Special Trains To Clear Extra Rush of Passengers This Festive Season, Check List.

Mumbai Mega Block on Sunday, November 12:

