The Central Railway has announced to run 500 special trains between various destinations this festive season which includes Diwali and Chhath Puja 2023 in order to ease the passengers’ rush across several destinations. In a bid to ease the rush from Mumbai and Delhi, the railways is also introducing non-AC Vande trains ahead of Chhath Puja 2023. These special trains will help accommodate the surge in passenger traffic during the festive period, ensuring a smoother travel experience for the passengers. Check list and timings of the 500 special trains here. Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Festival 2023: Railways To Run 24 Air-Conditioned Special Trains To Clear Extra Rush of Passengers This Festive Season.

Central Railway Special Trains Due to Festive Season

CR running 500 special train services for Diwali/Chhat/Puja festivals this year. These are apart from regular mail express trains. 7.50 lakh additional passengers carried by these 500 special train services, apart from passengers carried by regular mail express trains. pic.twitter.com/Qn3QE773FU — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) November 10, 2023

