Mumbai local train services will be affected on Sunday, November 26, to facilitate essential engineering and maintenance works. The block will affect the Main and Harbour lines, with specific timeframes allocated for each. The mega block will be carried out on the Central Line between Matunga to Thane up and down lines from 11:05 am to 3:35 pm. On Harbour Line, the block will be between Vashi and Panvel for five hours from 11:05 am to 04:05 pm. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly. Mumbai Rains Latest Update: Mumbaikars Brace for Unseasonal Rainfall From November 25, Alert Issued.

Mega Block on Sunday, November 26, 2023:

