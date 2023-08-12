Local train services in Mumbai are likely to be affected as a "Special Night Traffic and Power Block" has been announced on the Thane-Kopar Khairane Trans-harbour section. The five-hour power block will be between Thane and Kopar Khairane stations on the Trans-harbour line at the CSMT end of Thane station. The power block has been announced to launch four FOB Girders which will be launched on the intervening night of Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13. The railway administration has asked passengers to bear with them for the inconvenience caused due to the infrastructure block. Mega Block on Sunday, August 13, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central, Western, and Harbour Line, No Block on Transharbour and Uran Line; Check Complete Details.

Five-Hour Jumbo Block on Trans-harbour Line

