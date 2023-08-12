Local train services in Mumbai are likely to be affected on Sunday, August 13 as railways have announced a mega block on Central, Harbour and Western Line. There will be a mega block on Central Railway's Up and Down fast lines between Matunga and Mulund station from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm. Similarly, there will be a mega block on the Harbour Lines Up and Down lines between Mankhurd and Nerul stations from 11.15 am to 4.15 am. However, special trains will be run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Mankhurd during the block period. While no block has been announced on the Transharbour and Uran line, there will be a five-hour block on the Western Railway's Up and Down slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10 am to 3 pm. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly. Mega Block on Sunday, July 30, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Line, Jumbo Block on Western Railway for Five Hours; Check Complete Details.

Mega Block on Sunday, August 13:

