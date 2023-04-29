The operation to capture the rice-loving rogue elephant 'Arikkomban', which has been terrorising the residents of Chinnakanal and neighbouring areas finally came to an end today after the rogue tusker was captured by the taskforce. Meanwhile, the forest department has not yet revealed the translocation details as the Kerala High Court had asked the authorities to maintain confidentiality. Operation Arikomban: Kerala High Court Constitutes Expert Committee.

Mission Arikkomban in Kerala

#WATCH | "Mission Arikkomban" | Taskforce located the rogue elephant "Arikkomban" earlier today in Chinnakanal, Kerala. It was later captured and shifted to another location. pic.twitter.com/iRa7sjNAsW — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023

