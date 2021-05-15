'Misuse of Steroids is Major Cause Behind Mucormycosis', Says AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria

Misuse of steroids is a major cause behind this infection (Mucormycosis). Chances of fungal infection increase in the patients who are diabetic, COVID positive & are taking steroids. To prevent it, we should stop the misuse of steroids: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria pic.twitter.com/eCegiKET1x — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021

