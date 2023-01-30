The voting for the Nagpur Division Teacher Constituency Election 2023 is underway. According to ANI, 39,406 teacher voters are exercising their right to vote. BJP-backed Nago Ganar, Congress (MVA)-backed Sudhakar Adbale, AAP's Devendra Wankhade, and Independent candidate Rajendra Zade are the main candidates in Nagpur MLC Polls. The results will be announced on February 2, 2023. Maharashtra MLC Elections 2022: Shiv Sena, Congress, BJP Announce Candidates for Upcoming Biennial Elections to State Legislative Council.

Maharashtra MLC Elections 2023:

MLC election | Voting for Nagpur Division Teacher Constituency election begins. 39,406 teacher voters are exercising their right to vote. BJP-backed Nago Ganar, Congress(MVA)-backed Sudhakar Adbale, AAP's Devendra Wankhade&Independent candidate Rajendra Zade, the main candidates pic.twitter.com/xUTxcq76ZU — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)