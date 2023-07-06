The Gujarat High Court will give its verdict on Rahul Gandhi's review plea in a defamation lawsuit involving his statement about the "Modi surname" on Friday. The court had rejected Rahul Gandhi's request for temporary protection in the matter and kept his appeal under review. Rahul Gandhi's disqualification can be lifted in the hearing if the court stays his conviction. Gandhi's membership in the Lok Sabha is currently suspended for two plus six years. Modi Surname Remarks: Rahul Gandhi Sentenced to Two Years in Jail in Criminal Defamation Case, Later Granted Bail.

Gujarat HC to Give Judgement on Rahul Gandhi’s Plea

Gujarat High Court will pronounce the judgement on Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking stay on his conviction in the defamation case over Modi surname remark on July 7. — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

