Ambedkar Nagar is witnessing panic as a mischievous monkey has been attacking locals near Akbarpur Railway Station. The aggressive animal has injured more than six people, prompting concern among residents. Victims were rushed to the hospital by ambulance for treatment. According to eyewitnesses, the monkey suddenly lunges at people, creating chaos in the area. Locals are urging authorities to take swift action to capture the animal and ensure public safety. Maharashtra: Monkey Attends Elderly Woman’s Funeral in Chandrapur, Video Goes Viral.

Monkey Terrorizes Locals Near Akbarpur Railway Station

