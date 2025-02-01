A video is going viral on social media showing a monkey attending a funeral of an elderly woman in Maharashtra's Chandrapur. The video footage reveals a monkey coming near the body of 75-year-old Anusaya Maroti Dhavne, who died on January 29 in Pipanlagav Maruti, Varora taluka. As her family was preparing to send her off to the great beyond, it is that the monkey approaching the dead woman created much debate on social media about whether the animals experience emotions as humans do. Reports suggested that the monkey even joined the final journey of the deceased woman. Mumbai: Businessman Abhishek Verma Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena (Watch Video).

Monkey Attends Elderly Woman’s Funeral in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

