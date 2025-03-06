In a tragic incident, Sub-Inspector Nayab Khan of Rampur District allegedly died by suicide in his government quarters at Kotwali Swar. Khan, who had observed a fast during Ramadan, was found hanging from a ceiling fan after returning to his duty post on Wednesday morning, March 5. His family grew concerned when they were unable to reach him, and a police officer was dispatched to check on him. Upon arriving at his room, officers discovered his body and alerted higher authorities. Despite efforts to determine the cause, the reasons behind Khan's drastic step remain unclear, with relatives denying any known grievances. The investigation is ongoing. Kanpur Shocker: Couple Dies Suicide by Consuming Poison in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Underway.

UP Sub-Inspector Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Rampur Quarters (Trigger Warning)

#UttarPradesh: Shocking news from Rampur District Sub Inspector Nayab Khan ended his life by hanging himself in the Kotwali Swar campus. The reason behind this tragic step is still unknown. This is truly heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/RmcdezkbxP — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 5, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

