Cyclonic storm Jawad is moving towards north Andhra Pradesh coast. The cyclonic storm will intensify by Saturday. "Morning's deep depression has intensified into #CyclonicStorm #Jawad. Now it is moving north northwest direction towards north Andhra Pradesh coast. By tomorrow it will move and there will be further intensification," said Sunanda, Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre Director.

Tweets By ANI:

Thereafter it will turn north northeast direction and move parallel to the coast. It will cross between Gopalpur and Puri in Odisha: Sunanda, Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre Director (2/2) pic.twitter.com/2yQRZnpAPc — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021

