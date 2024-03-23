Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condemned the “heinous terrorist attack” in Russia that killed over 60 people and left over 140 injured. Taking to X, Modi wrote “We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief.” Russia's capital Moscow on Friday night witnessed one of the worst terror attacks when gunmen began shooting in a concert hall. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its fighters attacked "a large gathering" on Moscow's outskirts and "retreated to their bases safely". Moscow Concert Hall Shooting: At Least 60 Dead, Over 145 Injured After Heavy Firing at Entertainment Venue in Russia's Kransogorsk; Islamic State Group Claims Responsibility (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Condemns Moscow Terror Attack

