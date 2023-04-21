A Mumbai AC EMU local train was caught on camera running with doors open on Western Line on Friday. Following this, a few AC local services were cancelled and replaced with regular, non-AC local trains after the technical snag. Meanwhile, the video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The footage shows commuters standing on the footboard of the moving train. Mumbai: AC Local Train Doors Fails to Open at Nalasopara Station, Angry Commuters Argue With Motorman (Watch Video).

AC Local Runs With Doors Open:

#Mumbai AC EMU local train runs with doors open on WR. A few services cancelled and replaced with regular, non-AC local trains after snag. (VCRO) pic.twitter.com/6ZlSWs5gMQ — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) April 21, 2023

