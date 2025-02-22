In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Mumbai, a 24-year-old accused, identified as Sangharsh Mhaske, escaped from JJ Hospital while under police custody. According to news agency IANS, Mhaske was brought to the hospital from Jalgaon for a medical examination. However, he fled from the emergency ward between 3 and 4 PM on Friday, February 21. "A case has been registered, and police have launched a search operation," officials of JJ Marg Police Station said. Mumbai Shocker: Teacher Dies by Suicide by Jumping From Atal Setu; Harassment by Instant Loan App Agents Suspected.

Accused Flees Police Custody

#BREAKING: Sangharsh Mhaske, a 24-year-old accused, escaped from JJ Hospital while under police custody. He was brought from Jalgaon for a medical examination by Pant Nagar police. Between 3-4 PM, he fled from the emergency ward. A case has been registered, and police have… pic.twitter.com/rhPr7LcBa8 — IANS (@ians_india) February 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)