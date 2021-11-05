After getting out on Bail in Mumbai's cruise drugs case, Aryan Khan appears before NCB to mark his presence as per the condition set by the Bombay High court before granting him bail.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Mumbai | Aryan Khan appears before Narcotics Control Bureau, to mark his weekly (every Friday) presence before the agency, as per one of the conditions set by Bombay High Court while granting him bail in drugs-on-cruise case pic.twitter.com/c8SKIBtjNP — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

