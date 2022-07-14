Mumbai, July 14: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had launched single-use plastic ban drive at the onset of this month after SUP got banned across the country with the aim to go environment-friendly. The violators who used banned plastic materials would be under the scanner and fined Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 along with three-month imprisonment if required. According to Times of India report, the SUP ban drive in Mumbai has resulted in the collection of 225 kg of plastic within the span of two weeks of the month, along with a fine totalling Rs 2.85 lakh.

Check Tweet Here:

SUP BAN: #Mumbai BMC collects fine of Rs 2.85 lakh from violators in just two weekshttps://t.co/6ga3SMxk53 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 14, 2022

