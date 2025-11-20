A major fire broke out in a car parked in Mumbai's Bhiwandi on Thursday afternoon, November 20. News agency PTI shared the video of the car fire in Bhiwandi on social media. In the video, it can be seen that the entire car was gutted in the fire. According to the news agency, efforts were underway to douse the blaze. More details are awaited. Mumbai Car Fire: Four-Wheeler Engulfs in Blaze Outside Trident Hotel Near Air India Building on Marine Drive (See Pic).

Mumbai Car Fire:

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a parked car in Bhiwandi. Efforts are underway to douse the blaze. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/4YzBeEBRm2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)