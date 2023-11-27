A massive fire broke out at a residential building in Mumbai today, November 27. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in the Chistiya Palace building in the Agripada area of Mumbai. Soon after the incident, local authorities were alerted, and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. While the cause of the fire is still unknown, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Compound in Mankhurd Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Residential Building Catches Fire

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Fire broke out in the Chistiya Palace building in the Agripada area of Mumbai. 6 fire tenders are on the spot. Further details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

