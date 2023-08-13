On Thursday afternoon in Kashimira, a 17-year-old surrendered himself to the police after stabbing the owner of a coaching facility with a knife. A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. The incident allegedly occurred at approximately 1:30 pm outside a general store in the Penkarpada section of Mira Road. The 26-year-old victim, Raju Umashankar Thakur, conducts coaching sessions at the adjoining Suprabhat Chawl. When the accused approached with a knife and stabbed Thakur in the abdomen, he was in the middle of a conversation with some of the villagers. Bengaluru Shocker: Youth Stabs Girl to Death for Rejecting His Proposal in Presidency College, Attempts Suicide (Disturbing Video).

Minor Stabs Coaching Class Owner in Broad Daylight

#Video: A minor boy stabbed coaching class owner with a knife in Kashimira, #MiraRoad. The incident was captured on #CCTV camera. The boy later surrendered before the police.#mumbainews #MumbaiCrime #murdercase pic.twitter.com/kfGXUpGGgD — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 13, 2023

