As heavy rains continued in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, local trains services continued to ply as normal on all four lines including Central line, Harbour line and Trans harbour lines. There is no report of delay or disruption on Western Line. According to the last update from Western Railway, local trains were running normally. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall with possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Check Tweet:

ट्रेन अलर्ट! 5.00pm सर्व मार्गावर ट्रेन्स सुरु आहेत. माहितीस्तव. Train Alert! 5.00pm Trains on all corridors are running.#MumbaiRains @drmmumbaicr — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) September 16, 2022

