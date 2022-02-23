Maharashtra government ministers to hold protest demonstration against Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central government at Mahatma Gandhi Smark tomorrow after the arrest of NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik.

Earlier in day, Maharashtra Minority Development Minister and senior NCP leader was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Mumbai | Maha Vikas Aghadi ministers to hold a protest demonstration against Enforcement Directorate and Central government, at Mahatma Gandhi Smark tomorrow, following the arrest of NCP leader Nawab Malik by Enforcement Directorate — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)