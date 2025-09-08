A dramatic scene unfolded at Mumbai’s Gorai Beach on Sunday, September 7, when a passenger-loaded mini-bus drifted into the sea during high tide. The vehicle, which had at least six people on board including women, was swept away after being parked dangerously close to the shore. Panic gripped the passengers, but timely intervention by the Coast Guard and police helped rescue all safely. After an intense operation, the bus was pulled out of the water and brought ashore. Reportedly, authorities later booked the driver and owner of the vehicle on charges of negligence. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts on 7th Floor of 23-Story Building in Dahisar’s New Jankalyan Society, Rescue Operations Underway.

Mini-Bus Drifts Into Sea at Mumbai’s Gorai Beach

A passenger-loaded mini-bus was seen floating into the sea at Mumbai’s Gorai Beach on Sunday. After a tough rescue operation, the Coast Guard and police teams managed to bring the bus ashore and safely evacuated all passengers. According to the police, around half a dozen… pic.twitter.com/MfRHp1kOPi — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) September 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)