On Tuesday, January 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that under the influence of Western Disturbance, a wet spell is likely over the Western Himalayan region during the next seven days, with the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall over the Kashmir valley on January 22-23 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 23. The weather agency further said that dense fog conditions are very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh during the next two to three days. Meanwhile, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai for today, January 21. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for Wednesday.

