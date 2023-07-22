A person was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai zonal Unit, for allegedly smuggling high-end watches. The authorities seized more than 30 smuggled high-end premium watches of foreign origin from his residence. Most of these watches are limited edition watches of exceptionally high value, ANI reported. "The total market value of all the watches is estimated at more than Rs 30 Crores. Import of watches by individuals through the baggage attracts 38.5 % of Customs duties as per Baggage Rules, which was evaded by the said individual," DRI said. Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Over 2.1 Kg Gold Dust in Wax Form Worth 1.1 Crore from Lounge Staff.

Over 30 High-End, Limited Edition Watches Seized:

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai zonal Unit arrested a person and recovered more than 30 smuggled high-end premium watches of foreign origin from his residence. Most of these watches are limited edition watches of exceptionally high value. The total market value… pic.twitter.com/rm28EnV9Wi — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)