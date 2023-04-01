Mumbai airport customs seized over 2.1 kg gold dust in a wax form valued worth Rs 1.1 Cr from an Airport lounge staff. The confiscated gold was handed over to the Lounge staff at departure by two Indian nationals transiting Mumbai. Further investigations are underway, Mumbai Custom officials said. Kerala: Customs Department Seize Gold Worth Rs 43 Lakh From Passenger at Kochi Airport.

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Gold

