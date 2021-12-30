Mumbai has reported 3,671 fresh Covid-19 cases and 371 recoveries till 6 PM today, taking total active cases to 11,360. No death has been reported so far today. The overall recovery rate is at 96%.

#CoronavirusUpdates 30th December, 6:00pm Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 3671 Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 371 Total Recovered Pts. - 7,49,159 Overall Recovery Rate - 96% Total Active Pts. - 11360 Doubling Rate - 505 Days Growth Rate (23 Dec - 29 Dec)- 0.14%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) December 30, 2021

